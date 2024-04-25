London Mayor Sadiq Khan makes blockbuster WrestleMania UK announcement

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan recently made a blockbuster announcement about hosting the first-ever WWE WrestleMania in London, United Kingdom.

According to the President of World Wrestling Entertainment, Nick Khan, the ''Big Four'' events, including The Showcase of The Immortals will remain in the United States and Canada for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, other PLEs, such as Clash at the Castle, are headed to Scotland in June, then Bash in Berlin in Germany in August 2024.

Ahead of running for Mayor of London, the 54-year-old Labour Party member promised to attract the world's biggest sporting events to the city. In a list of pledges, Sadiq Khan announced that he wants to bring back the Olympics in the city and even WWE WrestleMania to take over the capital. He said:

"From the Olympics, to the Lionesses winning the Euros at Wembley, to the Ashes at Lord’s and The Oval, London is where it’s at. If I’m re-elected on May 02, I’m determined to go even further and fully cement London’s reputation as the undisputed sports capital of the world. I believe that London has the potential to host the first international WrestleMania." [H/T: My London]

At Money in the Bank 2023, John Cena hyped the fans at The O2 Arena to bring WrestleMania to London. Reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes advocated the same during a recent live WWE show in The City of Dreams. Fans will have to wait and see if the company has any plans to host WrestleMania in the UK.