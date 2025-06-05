London Mayor Sadiq Khan makes public plea to WWE legend Triple H

WWE legend and Chief Content Officer Triple H was recently pitched an idea to host WrestleMania in London, United Kingdom. The Mayor of the British capital, Sadiq Khan, publicly asked The Game to bring The Grandest Stage of Them All to London.

Ad

WrestleMania is one of the biggest attractions in the world of sports entertainment. Fans all around the world travel to the host city for the 'Mania weekend each year. Several conventions, meet-and-greets, and independent shows are also held in the area during the weekend.

While speaking to CNBC's Tanya Brier, Sadiq Khan recently said he wanted WrestleMania to come to London.

“I’d love for WrestleMania to come to London.; Triple H if you’re watching, we want WrestleMania to come to London.”

Ad

Trending

Khan believed London was the sporting capital of the world. He added that hosting WrestleMania in The Big Smoke would help the event reach its full potential and expand its reach.

"I think the potential has not been reached in terms of WrestleMania. We are the sporting capital, in my view, of the world. And if WrestleMania wants to expand, the obvious place to come is London."

Ad

Ad

WrestleMania has never taken place outside North America to this day. It will be interesting to see if the Mayor of London can convince Triple H to finally host the event in the United Kingdom.

Mandy Rose says she would love to discuss a potential WWE return if Triple H calls her

Mandy Rose was released from the Stamford-based promotion after she lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez in December 2022. The Golden Goddess said she would love to discuss a potential return to the company if Triple H called her.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with Card Player, Mandy Rose was asked if she would pick up a call from The Game to discuss business.

"I would definitely take the phone call. Obviously, business is business at the end of the day. (...) Yeah, I would definitely take the phone call. I would hear ’em out (...) I would love to have a conversation. We can even iron out some things that may not have gone as planned in the past. I’ve never really been able to have a conversation with anyone," Rose said. [H/T: Card Player]

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Mandy Rose ever returns to WWE. Regardless, she is among the most recognizable names in pro wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More

Real-life controversies forced WWE to change a storyline? Check out 10 such cases!