"Being in the ring with you was a sheer joy"- Long-time WWE rival congratulates John Cena on 20-year anniversary 

WWE legend Shawn Michaels sent a heartfelt message to John Cena on the occasion of the latter completing 20 years with the company.

The Heartbreak Kid played a big part in John Cena’s ascent to popularity in WWE. The duo had several notable matches during their time together in the company, with the feud between them on the road to WrestleMania 23 being one of the best feuds of the era.

Speaking about the 16-time World Champion in a video posted on Twitter, Shawn Michaels congratulated his long-term rival for the historic achievement.

"I'm just here to obviously congratulate you on your 20-year anniversary. I know all the hard work you put in all these years. Man, I can remember my 20-year anniversary. Oh no, I can't because I never had one, John. I'm just kidding. I kid because I love John. Being in the ring with you was a sheer joy. It felt like 20 years to be perfectly honest and again, I'm kidding. John, dude, I love you."

Mr. WrestleMania added that Cena is one of the hardest working guys in the business:

"Nobody worked harder here in the WWE than you did. Obviously a testament to the career and the success that you've had. You've always been the hardest working guy in show business. John, you continue to be that. To this day. I honestly sincerely want to tell you, congratulations on 20 years, we miss you and we love you."

John Cena will be present on WWE RAW this week

John Cena is slated to make his return to WWE programming on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his main roster in-ring debut. The Cenation leader started off his iconic career in 2002 in a match against Kurt Angle on SmackDown.

Cena was last seen inside the squared circle at SummerSlam last year where he faced off against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. While the promotion is yet to disclose any upcoming plans for him, it has been speculated that the 16-time World Champion could be engaged in a feud with Theory.

The current United States Champion has stated his desire to face Cena in the past and the upcoming episode of RAW could be the perfect place to kickstart the rivalry.

