Longest reigning WWE Champion of the 1990s says he will have no issues if Roman Reigns kept the titles for seven years

WWE's decision to have Roman Reigns retain his titles over Cody Rhodes hasn't gone down well with some fans. Kevin Nash, however, felt it was the right decision as WWE could not miss out on the chance of having a world champion surpassing 1000 days in the modern era.

The Tribal Chief will cross the astonishing figure if he holds on to the WWE Universal Championship beyond May 27, 2023, and it seems like he will achieve the milestone without any trouble.

While lengthy reigns were a common sight during the territorial days of pro wrestling, the WWE Universe has not seen a champion as dominant as Roman Reigns in recent years.

While speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash defended WWE's call to have Roman Reigns not drop the belts to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, and he explained his viewpoint by giving an interesting baseball-related example:

"When you have 950 days behind somebody, you've got to get to a 1000 [days]. You have to!" claimed Kevin Nash. "It's like, if baseball was a work, you would make sure somebody surpasses Bonds' 73 home runs. You'd book that." [From 1:45:57 onwards]

Under his Diesel avatar, Kevin Nash held onto the WWE Championship for 358 days, which was surprisingly the longest reign during the 1990s.

Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, stated that he hated seeing short world title reigns, and having Reigns continuing his incredible run for a total of seven years or more might be a good option for WWE to consider.

Kevin Nash agreed and supported the idea of WWE replicating what the likes of Bob Backlund and Bruno Sammartino accomplished many decades ago.

"So, do we do the Bob Backlund? Do we go seven-eight years? I don't have a problem with it. I'm with you one hundred f**king percent," added the WWE Hall of Famer. [From 1:46:28 onwards]

Roman Reigns is not expected to wrestle for a few more months after his WrestleMania victory

The next WWE premium live event, Backlash 2023, is a wholly important one for the company as it will happen in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The card is expected to feature Bad Bunny in action, but WWE's biggest superstar, Roman Reigns, might sadly not be a part of the highly publicized event. Reports suggest that the Bloodline leader will not compete at the show on May 6 as he is not scheduled to wrestle for the "next few months."

The Tribal Chief has visibly adopted a relaxed schedule as his reign has progressed, and WWE has no plans of getting him back in the ring for Backlash, where Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes could headline in a singles showdown.

Could WWE realistically make Reigns the longest-reigning champion ever? Sound off in the comments section below.

