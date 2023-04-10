Will Roman Reigns have a match at WWE Backlash? Taking a look at potential opponents for The Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns has a ton of momentum leading up to WWE Backlash. His stunning victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 Night Two has taken The Tribal Chief one step closer to completing 1000 days as champion. Now that the world champion has negated The American Nightmare, his post-WrestleMania plans have clarity.

The Tribal Chief has overcome each obstacle this year. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were dealt with in the first couple of months of 2023, after which Rhodes faced a massive upset. The American Nightmare has seemingly been derailed from his world title goals by Brock Lesnar's heel turn on Monday Night RAW.

While fans speculate about Roman Reigns' WWE Backlash opponent, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave a disappointing update on the champion's availability for the premium live event. On Monday, his sources told him that Reigns is not being planned for the event on May 6. The Tribal Chief will be a part of major events post-Backlash.

"[Roman] Reigns will not be on the San Juan card, or at least that wasn’t the plan on Monday, but he will be doing other major events over the next few months.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

With Cody Rhodes possibly facing Brock Lesnar at the Puerto Rico show, Reigns could be without a babyface opponent for the show. However, plans always change at the last minute, and The Tribal Chief could eventually make it to Backlash.

Potential opponents for Roman Reigns at WWE Backlash

Having returned to RAW last week, Matt Riddle straightaway got involved with The Bloodline. The Original Bro was sidelined from action by Solo Sikoa, so he is back with a vengeance.

If the company prefers to lengthen the storyline, Riddle could get pitted against Roman Reigns. The angle could focus on the former United States Champion managing to get on Reigns' nerves, who would then disregard the stipulation of him not being able to challenge Roman for the world title.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE On #SmackDown , Jey Uso defeated Sami Zayn in the main event, thanks to some assistance from Solo Sikoa. Jey & Solo beat down Sami after the match, but Matt Riddle made the save! On #SmackDown, Jey Uso defeated Sami Zayn in the main event, thanks to some assistance from Solo Sikoa. Jey & Solo beat down Sami after the match, but Matt Riddle made the save!#WWE https://t.co/4aMG3tvVkV

Braun Strowman has a history with The Tribal Chief, which dates back to 2017. The former arch-rivals gave multiple memorable moments to the WWE Universe. Since the babyface is devoid of a feud, he could get into a program with The Bloodline alongside his partner Ricochet.

The company could even book a tag team match at WWE Backlash featuring Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes