"Look at this roster I'm building" - Vince Russo wants former champion to get drafted to WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has chosen former 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa as his third pick to move to WWE SmackDown after Mustafa Ali and Nikki Cross.

Draft 2023 has fans on the edge of their seats as the upcoming event could change WWE's landscape for the foreseeable future. Performers changing brands would allow the promotion to book newer and more compelling feuds.

The two-night event will kick off on this week's SmackDown and conclude on RAW on Monday night. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo revealed his third pick to move to SmackDown. The former WWE writer wants Tozawa to jump ship to the blue brand.

He also jokingly boasted about the SmackDown roster he was building, with Mustafa Ali, Nikki Cross, and Akira Tozawa leading it from the front.

"Number three, totally resurrect the career, without a shadow of a doubt. The great Tozawa! Look at this roster I'm building. Ali, Nikki Cross, Tozawa," said Vince Russo. (8:10 - 8:32)

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo wants WWE RAW broadcaster Kevin Patrick to move to SmackDown

Even though commentators aren't likely to be a part of the upcoming Draft 2023, Vince Russo went ahead with choosing Kevin Patrick as his fourth pick to move to SmackDown. The wrestling veteran added that he would be called the "magic man" after he elevates Patrick's career on the Friday night show.

"The great, one and only, Kevin Patrick. I'm gonna make an announcer out of Kevin Patrick, bro! They are gonna call me the magic man, bro," said Vince Russo. (10:03 - 10:26)

WWE @WWE Which WWE Superstar will be THE number one overall pick in the 2023 #WWEDraft starting this Friday on #SmackDown Which WWE Superstar will be THE number one overall pick in the 2023 #WWEDraft starting this Friday on #SmackDown? https://t.co/H98t1XJHou

Considering Akira Tozawa hasn't done anything of note in recent months, it's safe to assume he would be far from a top pick for either RAW or SmackDown.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes