"Looking Good!" - Ric Flair sends a bizarre message to Nia Jax during WWE RAW

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Nia Jax was victorious over Zoey Stark in a singles match.

Following Jax's victory, WWE legend and Hall of Famer Ric Flair sent a bizarre message to the former RAW Women's Champion.

Taking to Twitter/X, The Nature Boy reacted to Jax's win and welcomed her "home."

"Nia Jax @LinaFanene Looking Good! Welcome Home My Dear Friend ! WOOOOO!" wrote Flair

Earlier this year, Jax returned to WWE as part of the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match for a one-off appearance. She was the 30th entrant in the match before being eliminated by 11 women.

Fast forward to September, Jax returned to WWE full-time, as she attacked Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. At the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, Jax competed in a Fatal Five-Way Match also involving Ripley, Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark.

Nia Jax failed to capture the Women's World Championship, as The Eradicator successfully retained her title again.

Meanwhile, Ric Flair recently signed a deal with AEW and has made a few appearances on TV. He was at ringside at the Full Gear pay-per-view during Adam Copeland and Sting's six-man tag team match.

