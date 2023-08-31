"Lord have mercy" "She's been bad" - WWE Universe goes wild over Bayley's new photo

The WWE Universe recently went wild over Bayley's new photo. The Role Model took to her official Instagram to post a photo of her attending a recent Beyonce concert.

The former multi-time women's champion is currently working on SmackDown. She is the leader of Damage CTRL, a faction that she introduced in 2022 at the SummerSlam premium live event. The group consists of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, who recently won the WWE Women's Championship.

Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to the 34-year-old's new photo, as her timeline went completely wild over it. Fans came up with hilarious reactions to the same.

Check out the fan reactions to The Role Model's latest photo:

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Bayley's faction Damage CTRL and its rise in WWE

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has been impressed by the steady rise of Damage CTRL.

Speaking on Smack Talk, Mantell praised IYO SKY's recent title defense against Zelina Vega. He was a fan of the clean finish to the match, as he said:

"I liked this match, I really did. I liked the clean finish it was what it should've been anyway. I'm sure they didn't try to do anything after it because they might not have a path written out yet. So we don't know where they're gonna go."

Mantell added:

"I do like that team though. It's like anything else, when you get something new, the first time you see it, you go, 'Meh, I don't know. It's okay.' Then they do something else. And when they do something that really just shakes the boat, you'll get on board with it. They're likable. Bayley is great. Bayley is out there running her mouth, you kind of like her anyway. So, I'll see where they go."

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Damage CTRL and IYO SKY, in general, moving forward.

At SummerSlam 2023, SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair to dethrone her as the Women's Champion. This momentarily put a halt to the issues between The Genius of the Sky and The Role Model after weeks of tension between the two women.

What are your thoughts on Bayley's viral photo? Sound off in the comments section below.