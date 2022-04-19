Los Lotharios reveal families' reaction to Kiss Cam segment

SmackDown Superstars Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) recently spoke about their professionalism during the Kiss Cam segment and its impact on their personal lives.

In an interaction with TV Insider, Angel and Humberto talked about their families' reactions to the segment. The WWE Superstars revealed that precautionary testing measures were undertaken by WWE before the televised Kiss Cam segments to ensure that participants are tested for COVID before being kissed.

Carrillo stated that Los Lotharios are just playing their gimmick.

"They know we are doing our jobs and having fun. That’s the point of it," said Humberto. "I mean, that is part of the gimmick too [Laughs]. I just try to be a gentleman at home. Maybe wash the dishes," he added jokingly.

The former WWE 24/7 Champion added that they focus on the family at home and the gimmick in the building.

"As actors doing television, wrestlers do our thing too. You have to separate between family and business. Business is business. Family is family. We don’t play the gimmick at home. We stay focused on family then. Then when we are in the building, we focus on the gimmick," said Garza.

The real-life cousins joined forces to make their debut on the blue brand last year. They attribute their comfort in working any tag team style to the chemistry they share.

Los Lotharios on breach of policy amidst COVID pandemic

The Kiss Cam segment was ideated by Angel Garza.

In the same interview with TV Insider, the 29 year-old stated that it was something they brought to the table and were able to get the desired reactions from participants.

During the pandemic, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion caused quite the stir when he stated that his kiss was the cure for COVID. He has since expressed regret over these statements.

Check out his tweet below:

Angel Garza @AngelGarzaWwe it’s just under my nose and above my chin



Adivina que!! Tengo la perfecta cura para el CORONAVIRUS y está justo abajo de mi nariz y arriba de mi barbilla

@WWE @FOXSportsMX Guess what!! I have the perfect cure for the CORONAVIRUSit’s just under my nose and above my chinAdivina que!! Tengo la perfecta cura para el CORONAVIRUSy está justo abajo de mi nariz y arriba de mi barbilla @WWE onFOX Guess what!! I have the perfect cure for the CORONAVIRUS 😈😇 it’s just under my nose and above my chin 😎Adivina que!! Tengo la perfecta cura para el CORONAVIRUS 😈😇 y está justo abajo de mi nariz y arriba de mi barbilla 😎 @WWE @FOXSportsMX @WWEonFOX https://t.co/7DrKITtPNx

An interesting tibbit from these Kiss Cam segments occurred when local talent Kayla Sparks appeared live on SmackDown and a pre-taped segment of AEW Rampage on the same night.

What are your thoughts on the The Lethal Lovers Kiss Cam segment? Sound off in the comments.

