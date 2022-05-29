"You've got to be careful" - Los Lotharios issue a warning to former WWE Champion

The SmackDown Tag Team of Angel and Humberto had some stern words for former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and his associate Shanky.

Los Lotharios took on the Modern Day Maharaja and Shanky in a fast-paced tag team match this week. During the showdown, the seven-footer was busy taking down Angel on the outside as Humberto pinned Mahal to pick up the victory.

While speaking to WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton, The Lethal Lovers accused their opponents of trying to steal their gimmick.

Here's what Humberto had to say:

"I don't know what's the deal with Shanky and Jinder. They're trying to go to the ring and dance and steal our chicks. I mean, we are the ladies' man. We prove that every time that we're on SmackDown. I mean, I don't know like if they want to come here and steal our chicks, I think they're on the wrong path." (From 1:20 - 1:34)

Angel also stated that they were better than Jinder and Shanky, be it in dancing or inside the squared circle.

"It doesn't matter if you guys want to dance, we can do it better. If you want to wrestle, we can do it better. Doesn't matter what you want to do. Whenever you are in front of the Lethal Lovers Los Lotharios, you've got to be careful. And guys, just watch your ladies," Angel added. (From 1:35 - 1:50)

Shanky showed some dance moves on WWE SmackDown

The Modern Day Maharaja was irate after the loss on WWE SmackDown. He yelled at his associate and blamed him for getting distracted. The Skyscraping Shanky had heard enough and told his partner to cool off.

Outraged Jinder stormed out and Shanky turned his attention to ring announcer Samantha Johnson. He broke some dance moves, much to the amazement of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

It seems that cracks have started developing between the Modern Day Maharaja and his seven-foot partner. It will be interesting to see if the Skyscraping giant decides to break away from the former WWE Champion and pursue a singles career or not.

