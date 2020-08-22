The feud between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose took a massive turn on the first ThunderDome edition of SmackDown at the Amway Center. Sonya Deville upped the stakes for their SummerSlam match will now be a no DQ showdown. Sonya Deville wasn't done there as she said that it would also be a 'Loser Leaves WWE' match.

However, it seems like the Hair vs. Hair stipulation has been removed based on WWE's confirmation of the changes, which can be seen in the tweet below:

What happened in the Mandy Rose-Sonya Deville storyline before SummerSlam?

Sonya Deville has been through a lot this past week as she narrowly escaped a shocking kidnapping attempt from a stalker.

WWE chose to address the real-life incident on this week's SmackDown as Mandy Rose cut a backstage promo and made a plea to Sonya Deville to squash their feud and become best friends again.

Sonya Deville was then involved in a backstage segment in which Dana Brooke tried to console Deville by offering the Superstar her support. Deville responded by slapping Brooke, and it was a really hard slap too!

Sonya Deville stated that she wanted to address the WWE Universe, and she was out on the ramp on the other side of the commercial break.

Advertisement

The SmackDown Superstar went on to cut an incredible promo, quite possibly her best till date. Deville cut a scathing promo and called out Rose for being scared of getting bald.

Sonya, on the other hand, wasn't afraid of losing her hair. She then proposed the idea to increase the stakes for their SummerSlam match. Deville said that their SummerSlam match would be no DQ, and the loser will be forced to leave the company. She called Rose a b**** before dropping the microphone and disappearing behind the curtain.

The 'Loser Leaves WWE' stipulation came out of nowhere. The fan speculation is that Sonya Deville could be given some time off to deal with the recent happenings, and the stipulation could be a way to write her off TV. However, that's just fan speculation as the stipulation could also mean the permanent departure of the Superstar who loses the SummerSlam match, which seems highly unlikely.

We should know more about the reasoning behind the SummerSlam decision and its aftermath soon enough.