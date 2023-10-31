“Lost respect for Sami" - Sami Zayn's WWE RAW promo receives mixed reactions

Sami Zayn has received mixed reactions from WWE fans for his promo tonight on RAW.

Sami Zayn has been in a heated rivalry against Judgment Day for several months. It all started when he started getting involved in their business to help out his friends Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. At that point in time, Sami and Kevin Owens held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

This resulted in Judgment Day members Damian Priest and Finn Balor challenging and winning the tag titles from Zayn and Owens. This intensified their rivalry further and hasn't stopped even after Owens was traded to SmackDown. Sami has made it his mission to get involved in Judgment Day's business.

Tonight on RAW was no different. Rhea Ripley kicked off the show with Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. She wasted no time in reminding everyone of Judgment Day's dominance. She also acknowledged JD and Dominik, who have their own matches tonight, before she turned her attention to her Crown Jewel opponents. She stated that it was an opportunity to prove why she is the most dominant woman in all of WWE.

However, Rhea was interrupted by Sami, who came down to the ring. He mentioned how he had to fight powerful people like Judgment Day to get to where he is today. He also promised that he would not rest until he took out the faction permanently.

Rhea then suggested that he face Damian Priest tonight on RAW. However, Dominik suggested that they take him out right then and there. As the group was getting ready to pounce on Zayn, Ricochet ran down to the ring to help Sami.

Although Sami delivered a passionate promo, it has received some mixed reactions online, with fans tying the promo to some real-world conflicts that extend beyond wrestling.

Check out some of the reactions below:

This fan stated that Sami could overtake Kane as a politician.

While another fan asked Sami to remove politics from wrestling.

Another fan mentioned that this promo from Zayn was deeper than wrestling.

Another fan demanded that Sami get a world title run.

Based on Sami Zayn's passionate promo, his rivalry with Judgment Day is far from over.

What did you make of Sami Zayn's promo tonight on RAW? Sound off in the comment section.

