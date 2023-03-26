"Love you Bayley" - Former WWE Superstar sends an Instagram message to The Role Model

Bayley recently received a heartfelt message from a former WWE star on Instagram. The star in question is none other than CJ Perry, also known as Lana.

During her time in WWE, the former Lana worked closely with her husband, Rusev, as the duo formed a dominant alliance. She was released by the Stamford-based company in June 2021 and is yet to sign with another wrestling promotion.

Perry recently celebrated her 38th birthday. She took to social media to thank all her fans and also expressed her gratitude towards a few of her former colleagues, including Bayley.

"Love you @itsmebayley forever and all those hugs around the world," wrote Lana.

Bayley was recently praised by WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently praised Bayley. During an interview with NBC Los Angeles, Austin stated that he and the former SmackDown Women's Champion have a great history with each other.

The legend further praised The Role Model and spoke about her recent successful surgery. Austin said:

"Her [Bayley] and I go way back, so we have [a] great history. I absolutely love her. She's a great talent, and she's coming back off a successful surgery and coming back from an injury."

The Role Model will be in action at this year's WrestleMania 39. She will be teaming up with her Damage CTRL stablemates Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for a huge six-woman tag team match against Lita, Becky Lynch, and Trish Stratus.

The two teams have been feuding for weeks. On February 27, the duo of Lita and Lynch even dethroned Kai and SKY to win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Bayley's goal will be to lead her faction to a big win at The Grandest Stage of Them All. This will be her first match at WrestleMania since 2020.

