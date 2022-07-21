"Love at first sight" - How Vince McMahon reacted when he saw 10-time champion for the first time

Jim Ross revealed on this week's Grilling JR episode that Vince McMahon was in awe of Brock Lesnar's physical stature when he saw The Beast Incarnate for the first time more than two decades ago.

The legendary announcer recalled how Gerald Brisco brought a young Brock Lesnar to a WWE show back in 2000. Vince McMahon was having a conversation with Jim Ross outside the locker room when he laid his eyes on Lesnar.

Ross stated that McMahon instantly inquired about the then-rookie wrestler as the former boss was visibly impressed by what he saw.

Lesnar could not have asked for a better first impression as Vince McMahon quickly realized he had a future megastar in the former amateur grappler. Here's what Jim Ross revealed about the incident on his AdFreeShows podcast:

"His look, that's what happened when we were in Minnesota. Jerry [Brisco] brought him to the show at a live event or a pay-per-view. I think it was a pay-per-view. So, Vince and I were talking outside the locker room, and Brock was standing down the hall talking to Brisco, and Vince looked up like he'd seen a ghost."

The Hall of Famer elaborated on the former WWE Chairman's reaction:

"He said, 'My God, who is that?' Of course, I was being a wise a**; I said, 'That's Jerry Brisco; he's been working for you forever.' Ah, god dammit, JR! Who is that monster?' (laughs). The monster was Brock Lesnar. At that point, the love affair began. Love at first sight." [20:23 - 21:20]

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon during their first meeting?

The iconic Gerald Brisco recently disclosed several previously unknown details of Brock Lesnar's first interaction with Vince McMahon during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

McMahon approached Lesnar to congratulate the wrestler on his NCAA victory. Much to Brisco's surprise, Lesnar's response was exactly what a wrestling promoter would want from a potential main event talent.

"Vince said, 'Young man, congratulations on winning your National Championship. Are you ready for showbiz?' And Brock Lesnar looks him right in the eye and says, 'I've been ready all my life for showbiz.' Boom. What an answer to give the boss," noted Brisco. (5:10-5:24)

Brock Lesnar has been one of WWE's most successful superstars in the past decade and remains a massive draw for the company.

The ten-time world champion will face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam for the undisputed world title. Meanwhile, fan reactions to the Last Man Standing showdown haven't been too optimistic. What are your opinions on the upcoming match? Share them in the comments section below.

