"Love these girls" - WWE Superstar breaks character to send a message to Damage CTRL members, posts backstage photo 

WWE star Natalya took to social media to send a message to Damage CTRL members IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane.

At the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, Sane made her surprise return and assisted SKY in retaining the Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. Shortly afterward, on SmackDown, Asuka turned heel and became the fifth member of Damage CTRL.

Taking to Instagram, Natalya sent a heartfelt message to the Damage CTRL trio but claimed she wouldn't hesitate to fight the heel faction.

"A day in the life! Love these girls (but will also fight them on the drop of a dime 😉!) @iyo_sky @wwe_asuka @official_kairi," wrote Natalya.

WWE star Asuka sent a cryptic message after joining Damage CTRL

Asuka sent a cryptic message after joining Damage CTRL, hinting at possibly becoming the faction's leader at some point. The group is led by Bayley, who formed the faction at SummerSlam 2022 alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

The Empress of Tomorrow is one of the well-established superstars in the company and has held multiple championships throughout the years. It's safe to say that the former women's champion has all the tools to become the faction's leader.

Taking to Twitter/X, Asuka questioned why she wasn't the "center" of Damage CTRL. She wrote:

"Am I not the center? I think i should be in control of damage control. Because I'm a living legend. right?"

After losing the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2023, Asuka took time off from television before being brought back by Bianca Belair.

At the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Damage CTRL will be in action against Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi in a WarGames Match.

