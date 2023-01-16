"Love our memories together" - Popular WWE Superstar sends a heartfelt message to Kelly Kelly 

Kelly Kelly celebrated her 36th birthday in grand fashion. Her former WWE colleague and popular star, Natalya, took to social media to send her a heartfelt wish.

The real-life Barbie Blank signed a contract with WWE in 2006 and is a former Divas Champion and also won the 24/7 Championship. After being released by the Stamford-based promotion in 2012, she shifted from the pro wrestling world to focus on her modeling career.

Taking to Instagram, Natalya posted a photo of herself with Blank. The former SmackDown Women's Champion also sent a heartfelt birthday message.

"Happy birthday @thebarbieblank!!! Love our memories together in and out of the ring," wrote Natalya.

Check out a screengrab of Natalya's Instagram story:

Kelly Kelly recently denied claims of her being in a relationship with Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle was recently in the news, courtesy of Jeff and Karen Jarrett. Angle's ex-wife Karen took to Twitter to claim that Kelly Kelly was one of the female stars the Hall of Famer was linked with.

In response, the former Divas Champion reacted to Karen's tweet and released a public statement. She wrote:

"I keep linked in this tweet I have dmed @karenjarrett to privately ask her and I’m waiting for her response, but I want to go ahead and publicly make a statement that only way I can be linked to Kurt is we were co workers sorry but thanks for the Monday morning entertainment lol," she wrote."

Kelly Kelly has made a few sporadic appearances in WWE since leaving the pro wrestling business numerous years ago. In January 2022, she was announced as a participant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She entered the match at #4 but was quickly eliminated by Sasha Banks.

In 2019, Kelly won the 24/7 Championship by pinning Gerald Brisco. She became the first female star to hold the title.

