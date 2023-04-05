"Love you so much!"- Former WWE Superstar sends out a heartfelt message to Charlotte Flair

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently sent out a heartfelt message to Charlotte Flair on her birthday.

The Queen recently lost her SmackDown Women's Champion against Rhea Ripley at the WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event. Despite having the upper hand initially, Flair lost the match when The Eradicator hit her with a Riptide from the top rope to pick up the win.

Taking to social media, released WWE Superstar Nia Jax sent out a heartwarming message to Flair on her birthday as she mentioned how proud she is of the latter and her success.

"Happy Birthday Ashley!! I’m so so proud of you! You are a kind hearted, hard working, loving soul! Anyone who meets you feels how genuine you are. You always have my back and support me even when I want to do tik toks in the lobby of a hotel at 3am. (emoji)! ! Love you so much! @charlottewwe," wrote Jax.

Charlotte Flair gave her honest opinion on WWE Hall of Famer

SmackDown Superstar Charlotte Flair gave her honest opinion on WWE Hall of Famer Sting.

While speaking in a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, The Queen mentioned how much she 'loves' Sting. She also stated how she desperately wanted to see Sting during her childhood days.

Flair further added that her uncle Arn Anderson brought Sting, Mr. Perfect, Mr. Wonderful, and Macho Man to see The Queen at her school.

"I love Sting. When I was a little girl, I was like, 'I want to meet Sting.' Sting, and then like my uncle Arn [Anderson], because he's uncle Arn... all the guys were kind of the same, like Mr. Perfect, Mr. Wonderful, Sting... Macho Man came to see me at school," Charlotte answered.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Charlotte Flair.

