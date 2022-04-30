"Love u" - Alexa Bliss sends a message to former WWE Superstar, reveals embarrassing in-ring moment with photos

Alexa Bliss and former WWE Superstar Mickie James recently had a heartwarming Twitter exchange.

The two former Women's Champions have shared the ring on several occasions in the past, both as a tag-team and in singles competition. A fan recently shared a clip of Alexa Bliss being asked about her most embarrassing moment in the ring.

The Goddess revealed that she once wore her shorts backwards. It was James who told her about it, following which she ran to the back during a commercial break to fix it.

The four-time Impact Knockouts World Champion stated that she remembered the momen and had some touching words for Bliss:

"I am a Day Saver. Lol. I remember! Also… I *heart emoji* @AlexaBliss_WWE so of course I’m gonna let her know."

Little Miss Bliss noticed the same and replied to Mickie's tweet by stating that she has a picture of that very moment.

"@Mickie James I actually have a picture of this very moment *laugh emoji* love u Mickie @MickieJames," Bliss replied.

Alexa Bliss then went on to share the pictures of her wearing the shorts backward on an episode of Monday Night RAW. She also shared pictures of the moment Mickie James noticed that and the two stars had some hilarious and heartwarming exchange following that.

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE @MickieJames I miss our fun times I miss our fun times @MickieJames 😂😂😂😂😂 I miss our fun times

Mickie James on working with Alexa Bliss during her WWE run

Earlier this year, Mickie James appeared on The Kurt Angle Show during which she opened up about working with Alexa Bliss:

“It was cool to be aligned with Alexa because I knew that they had big plans for her. She’s so fun and she was really cool. Just, it was fun to work with her. I feel like she was very open to just different things for me and ideas and my input. Also, I think that she has a whole different audience than myself because it’s a younger, demographic, and in that cosplay kind of thing, which is not my wheelhouse or realm at all."

She added the fans were interested in them as their "old school vs. new school" pairing was different and fresh:

"So it was to see our personalities, and just like an old school versus new school kind of team-up, it was different because they hadn’t done it, and it was fun. It was fun and we had a lot of fun." (h/t Fightful)

Alexa Bliss has been away from WWE television for a while now. She last wrestled at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia where she was defeated by Bianca Belair in the Elimination Chamber match.

Fans have been waiting for her to return and once again enter the main event scene. On the personal front, Bliss recently got married to Ryan Cabrera in a grand wedding that was attended by several current and former WWE stars.

Check out the full results of the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown HERE.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Mickie James will return to WWE? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh