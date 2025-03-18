  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • "LOVE U" - Liv Morgan responds to 58-year-old legend after they shared a hug backstage; end of full-time WWE run

"LOVE U" - Liv Morgan responds to 58-year-old legend after they shared a hug backstage; end of full-time WWE run

By Divesh Merani
Modified Mar 18, 2025 11:26 GMT
Liv Morgan (Images via WWE.com and WWE on YouTube)
Liv Morgan (Images via WWE.com and WWE on YouTube)

Liv Morgan has responded to an incredibly heartfelt message left for her on Instagram. It was directed at the Judgment Day member, Rhea Ripley, Lyra Valkyria, and multiple other WWE stars.

Ad

Legendary ring announcer Lilian Garcia recently announced that her full-time run in WWE was over. She is no longer a part of SmackDown, as a result. The veteran has taken to her official Instagram handle to send multiple emotional messages. The latest one has been directed to the company's current crop of female superstars.

Garcia mentioned Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Lyra Valkyria, and Zoey Stark in her post. She gave them high praise following their tour of Spain and Germany over the past few days, with RAW emanating from Belgium last night.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Morgan commented on Lilian Garcia's post with a simple two-word message that says it all. The legendary ring announcer thanked her for a "beautiful hug," suggesting that they shared one backstage:

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

"LOVE U," wrote Liv Morgan.
Image via @liliangarcia on Instagram
Image via @liliangarcia on Instagram

Check out the post below:

Ad

Garcia has made it clear that she is not leaving WWE. The veteran did mention that she will be working on different projects in the company. She is also set to be the ring announcer for every Saturday Night's Main Event show going forward.

Quick Links

Edited by Divesh Merani
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी