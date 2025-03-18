Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan & others receive emotional message from SmackDown star; her full-time WWE run is over

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan have been playing an important part in WWE's ongoing tour of Europe. This tour is special for every superstar, but it stands out for one in particular.

Lilian Garcia has announced that SmackDown from Barcelona was her final one as the full-time ring announcer for the blue brand. Since then, she has been posting emotional messages on her Instagram handle.

Garcia's latest post is dedicated to the women she's been working with on this tour. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are among them, along with Raquel Rodriguez, Lyra Valkyria, and Zoey Stark. The legendary ring announcer praised their talent and spirit, wishing all of them tons of continued success:

"In my nearly 26 year span with the @wwe, how lucky am I to have been able to work with such incredible different generations of women in this business! This past tour in Spain & Germany with @yaonlylivvonce @raquelwwe @zoeystarkwwe @rhearipley_wwe & @real_valkyria filled my soul. What amazing talents and what amazing spirits! Love you ladies! Wishing you tons of continued success!"

Liv Morgan has since commented on Lilian Garcia's post.

While she will not be on SmackDown anymore, Garcia is still a part of WWE. She will be the ring announcer for every Saturday Night's Main Event show going forward, while a few other projects are seemingly in the works.

