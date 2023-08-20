"Love u" - Liv Morgan sends a wholesome message to former WWE Superstar

Liv Morgan recently took to social media to send a message to former WWE Superstar and her good friend, CJ Perry, also known as Lana.

Morgan and her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships last month. Shortly afterward, Morgan was sidelined due to a real-life injury.

On-screen, she was brutally attacked by Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW. As a result of this, the former SmackDown Women's Champion suffered a broken arm in kayfabe. This was the company's way of writing her off for the near future.

Taking to Instagram, Morgan reposted an Instagram story featuring herself and Perry. In response, the 29-year-old sent a heartfelt message to the former WWE Superstar.

"Hahahha love u (CJ Perry)" wrote Morgan

Check out a screengrab of Morgan's Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan opened up about her romantic storyline

In 2019, Liv Morgan was involved in a romantic storyline with Lana, also known as CJ Perry.

Speaking in an interview with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes, Morgan opened up about the storyline. She stated that she would like to revisit the angle at some point in the future. She said:

"Me personally, I would love to touch on that story again, because I think it's so important just to show not different people but, you know, 'Hey, maybe I love this girl,' you know, like, I think it's important just to show that. But I don't think you ever can ever say never in WWE. I think anything and everything is open to being visited again. Is that happening? I have no idea. But would I like it? For sure. But it was a very crazy experience,"

Expand Tweet

Morgan is currently sidelined with an injury, and it remains to be seen how long she will be out for. Meanwhile, her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez is expected to challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship at some point down the road.

Would you like to see Liv Morgan go after the WWE Women's World Title? Sound off in the comment section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here