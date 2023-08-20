[Photos] Liv Morgan shows off new look after cutting her hair amid WWE absence

Liv Morgan recently posted photos showing her new look amid her absence from WWE TV.

Last month, Morgan and her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez were attacked backstage on Monday Night RAW by Rhea Ripley. Later that night, the two ladies lost their Women's Tag Team Titles to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

The following week on the red brand, Morgan was brutally attacked by The Eradicator and, as a result, suffered a kayfabe broken arm. However, the on-screen injury was done to write her off TV after suffering another legitimate one.

Nearly ten days ago, Morgan teased a significant change in her appearance, posting photos of her hair cut off on the floor. The former Women's Tag Team Champion recently took to Twitter to post two other pictures of herself with short hair, showing her new look amid her WWE absence. Several fans commented on Morgan's post, expressing their love for her new haircut.

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan revealed the greatest day of her life. Check out the details here.

Liv Morgan recently opened up about romantic WWE storyline with Lana

In 2019, Liv Morgan went on hiatus for a few months before making a surprise appearance during Lana's wedding to Bobby Lashley on Monday Night RAW to confess her love for the bride. Although Morgan and Lana feuded for a few weeks, the company soon dropped the angle.

In a recent interview with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes, Morgan opened up about that storyline, disclosing that she would like to revisit it one day.

"Me personally, I would love to touch on that story again, because I think it's so important just to show not different people but, you know, 'Hey, maybe I love this girl,' you know, like, I think it's important just to show that. But I don't think you ever can ever say never in WWE. I think anything and everything is open to being visited again. Is that happening? I have no idea. But would I like it? For sure. But it was a very crazy experience," she said.

Expand Tweet

A WWE legend confirmed Liv Morgan is dating a former 24/7 Champion in real life. Check out the details here.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here