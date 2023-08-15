Photo: Liv Morgan reveals the greatest day of her life

WWE RAW star Liv Morgan has revealed the greatest day of her life today on social media.

Liv Morgan had the best year of her career in 2022 and captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey. She won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match in 2022 and wasted no time cashing in.

Ronda Rousey successfully defended the SmackDown Women's Championship at the premium live event by defeating Natalya via submission. Liv Morgan rushed the ring and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the same night to begin the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Ronda Rousey eventually took the title back from her at Extreme Rules 2022.

The 29-year-old star took to Twitter today to reveal that winning the Money in the Bank Ladder match and then cashing in was the greatest night of her life. She was also holding an action figure of her holding the MITB briefcase, as seen in the image below.

"Best day of my life ✨," she wrote.

WWE star Liv Morgan on dealing with bullying during her career

Liv Morgan recently revealed how she deals with cyberbullying as a WWE Superstar.

WWE Superstars create a bond with their fans, but sometimes people take things too far and send harmful messages on social media. While it comes with the territory of being a public figure, WWE Superstars are still human beings at the end of the day, and it can negatively impact them.

Speaking with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Liv Morgan shared that she daily deals with cyberbullying. She added that the best way to deal with it is to ignore the trolls online as much as possible.

"My experience with bullying has been a lot of cyberbullying in my career, like 'you're never gonna be a champion, you're not big enough, strong enough.' I just try to zone out, tune out, just not pay attention to it. Does it bother me sometimes? Yes. But how others see me is not my truth. So I just try to stick to just doing what I know and have fun while doing it," she said. (0:52 - 1:16)

Morgan is currently out of action after being attacked by Rhea Ripley. It will be interesting to see when she returns to WWE RAW and if she tries to go after the Women's World Championship.

