"love uuuu" - Mandy Rose sends a message to 2-time WWE champion

Mandy Rose took to social media to send a message to WWE Superstar and her former Toxic Attraction stablemate, Jacy Jayne. Rose was the leader of The Toxic Attraction faction, which also consisted of Gigi Dolin.

The group debuted in August 2021, when Rose aligned with Dolin and Jayne. During the faction's two-year stint on NXT, they dominated the women's division, with Rose winning the NXT Women's Championship. Meanwhile, Dolin and Jayne won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship on two different occasions.

Mandy Rose took to her Instagram stories recently to send a heartwarming message to Jacy Jayne, who celebrated her 28th birthday on June 2, 2024.

"Happy birthday to one of my faves @jacyjaynewwe! Love uuuu [sic]!" Rose wrote.

Check out Rose's Instagram story:

Sonya Deville opened up about her feud with Mandy Rose

Former Women's Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville recently discussed her feud with former tag team partner and good friend, Mandy Rose. The WWE Superstar stated that their rivalry was "real!"

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the 30-year-old explained that she and Rose were like sisters.

"It was real! A lot of it was real. We're best friends; We're like sisters! We love like sisters; we fight like sisters! And so much of it was that I felt that Mandy [Rose] had gotten opportunities in the ring; it's because she had a certain look, and I didn't have that. Did I truly feel that was my core? No! But there was part of that I could definitely play off," she said.

In 2022, Mandy Rose lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez, who ended the former's title reign at 413 days. This was Rose's last match in the company, as she was released from her contract due to her FanTime content.

Since being released by WWE, Rose has been focusing on her ventures outside of professional wrestling. It remains to be seen if she will return to professional wrestling in any capacity.

