"LOVE YOU!"- 39-year-old WWE RAW Superstar shares a message to The Bella Twins on their birthday

WWE RAW Superstar Nia Jax sent her heartfelt wishes to Nikki and Brie Bella on their birthday.

Jax is one of the most intimidating women wrestlers in the history of WWE and has cemented her place through her contributions to professional wrestling. Outside the ring, she shares a good bond with her former and present colleagues, including The Bella Twins. Nia was a part of Total Divas alongside Nikki and Brie.

Nia recently poured her heart out on social media, sending warm wishes to Brie and Nikki Bella.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THESE STUNNING HUMANS!!!!! MISS YOU SO MUCH! LOVE YOU! @BRIE @NIKKIGARCIA," she wrote.

Check out the screengrab of Nia Jax's Instagram story below:

Booker T brought out a significant change in the Nia Jax's storyline in WWE

The Hall of Famer recently opened up about Nia Jax on his Hall of Fame podcast. He wanted Nia to grab the monster role and mentioned that the fans might appreciate the storyline.

Although it would be challenging to watch Jax become that evil persona, as she has always played the role of being a beautiful girl, Booker believed it could be exciting.

"I do want to see Nia Jax, you know, in that monster role. But, you know, it's kinda hard when I watch that because, you know, she's a beautiful girl and she plays the beautiful girl role, the beautiful monster. I wanna see Nia Jax take the gloves off, take the make up off, and just come out there and just beat the hell out of somebody. And let me tell you, that Nia Jax right there is the Nia Jax that will sell some tickets," he said.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for Nia Jax in the near future.

