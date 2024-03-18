"Love you" - Liv Morgan receives a message from a former WWE Superstar

Liv Morgan recently received a message from her friend, former WWE star CJ Perry, on social media.

Perry, formerly known as Lana, is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, where she was previously in an alliance with Andrade El Idolo. Perry served as the valet of Andrade before he departed AEW to re-sign with WWE.

Liv Morgan had posted a picture on social media of herself spending time with a few children in a classroom. Taking to Instagram, Perry reacted to Morgan's recent post with a two-word message.

"I love you," wrote Perry.

Check out a screengrab of Perry's Instagram comment:

Maxxine Dupri revealed that she was taken under Liv Morgan's wing

Maxxine Dupri is still in her early years as a professional wrestler. She first started on the main roster as a member of Maximum Male Models.

Speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, Dupri revealed that she initially wanted to get advice from LA Knight or Natalya, but neither superstar was present at the time.

Instead, Liv Morgan warmly welcomed the 26-year-old superstar in the locker room. Dupri said:

"But gratefully I walked in and Liv was like the first person I saw in the locker room. And she took me under her wing, showed me catering, brought me into the makeup room, just really helped me so much because I was shaking in my boots."

During the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match, Morgan returned to WWE television after recovering from a lengthy injury. Unfortunately, she couldn't secure the victory and earn a title shot at WrestleMania 40.

Fast forward to Elimination Chamber: Perth – Morgan failed to become the #1 contender for the Women's World Championship held by Rhea Ripley. This led to a singles match between Morgan and Becky Lynch, where The Man reigned supreme.

