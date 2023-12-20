"Love you" - SmackDown star expresses love for Bianca Belair

A WWE SmackDown Superstar recently expressed their love for Bianca Belair on social media.

The name in question is Mia Yim (aka Michin). The 34-year-old is currently involved in a feud against Damage CTRL. The O.C. member was attacked by the heel faction before Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, as Bianca Belair approached her to join her team for the premium live event. LWO member Zelina Vega also faced the same fate.

Michin and Vega returned the favor by attacking the members of Damage CTRL while they were on their way to support Asuka in her match against Charlotte Flair. It was also the same match in which the latter injured her knee.

On the latest edition of WWE's Friday night show, Michin and Vega took on The Kabuki Warriors in a tag team match. Both teams put forth an impressive bout. Bayley and Dakota Kai got involved and helped their stablemates score the win.

Michin recently took to Twitter to express her love for fellow SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair. While speaking on ROAR Around The Ring, the former Royal Rumble winner stated that Mia Yim (Michin), Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark are some of the female superstars who can step up and fill the void left by Charlotte Flair.

Michin reshared a post and sent a message to Belair:

"Love you @BiancaBelairWWE💙💙💙," she wrote.

You can check the tweet below:

Bianca Belair talks about upcoming project with Montez Ford

Bianca Belair and her husband, Montez Ford, are all set to feature in an upcoming reality television show called Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. The show, airing on Hulu in February, will follow the personal and professional lives of the two superstars.

On a recent edition of The Wrestling Classic, the former WWE Women's Champion opened up on her experience shooting for the television show. The 34-year-old stated that cameras following her around in her personal life felt quite weird. She further talked about her real-life dynamic with Montez Ford.

"It was. I will admit [that], and it's funny because you would think that I'm used to having cameras in my face, but that's when I'm at work. That's when I'm at RAW and I'm at SmackDown, and I'm Bianca Belair, and that red light comes on and I turn it on. At home, I'm ready to turn it off. In real life, I'm actually a shy person, and I'm more laid back and more reserved. My husband, Montez Ford, who I get at home 24/7, [has] wild and crazy energy. It's a contrast, we balance each other out," Belair said.

