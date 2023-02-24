"Loved our chemistry" - Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) receives a message from popular WWE star on Twitter

Mercedes Moné, (fka Sasha Banks in WWE) received a message from popular WWE Superstar Natalya.

At the NJPW Battle in the Valley, Moné competed in her first match since departing WWE. She defeated KAIRI to win the IWGP Women's Championship.

During her time in WWE, the woman formerly known as The Boss shared the ring with numerous top stars, including Natalya. Taking to Twitter, the 40-year-old reflected on her in-ring chemistry with Moné.

"Loved our chemistry" wrote Natalya

Check out Natalya's tweet below:

"Speedball" Mike Bailey expressed his interest in a match against Mercedes Moné

IMPACT Wrestling sensation "Speedball" Mike Bailey recently expressed his interest in a match against Mercedes Moné.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bailey explained why he would like to share the ring with the newly crowned IWGP Women's Champion. He said:

"So, it's happened, right? That someone, you know, one of the world's most famous wrestlers will get released or will now have the option and then all those dream matches will pop up. But I feel like there's been a gender barrier to that, historically, and I think that someone who's, you know, I'm with IMPACT (Wrestling) but I take a lot of bookings for independent promotions and so I have a much more open field of possible dream matches."

Bailey continued:

"I feel like someone like Mercedes Moné being able to wrestle literally whoever and wrestling someone like me would be a big deal, much like I wish that when, let's say, Trish Stratus ended her tenure with WWE, she could've wrestled anyone. Because I can imagine, like even then, like we talked about AJ Styles. Trish Stratus versus AJ Styles would've been an absolute banger, and I would have loved to see that."

Mercedes Moné Varnado @MercedesVarnado Thank you to everyone who supported and helped make my comeback to wrestling Moné 🤑 Thank you to everyone who supported and helped make my comeback to wrestling Moné 🤑 https://t.co/T5mz11pMLd

Moné is expected to compete in both STARDOM and NJPW going forward. However, fans can definitely expect the former WWE star to show up in various other promotions soon.

