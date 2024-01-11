"Loving the cake" - WWE Superstar reacts to Maxxine Dupri's new look, sends interesting message on social media

A WWE Superstar has reacted to Maxxine Dupri's new picture. The name in question is Nia Jax.

Maxxine Dupri is currently a part of the Alpha Academy, a faction comprising Chad Gable and Otis. Over the past few weeks, Akira Tozawa has also been associated with the group. Dupri's storyline with the babyface stable initially began when she tried to recruit Otis into the Maximum Male Models.

Taking to Instagram, Dupri posted a photo with her new shorter hair look, drawing a reaction from Jax. She responded to the update with a five-word message:

"Super model! Loving the cake," wrote Jax.

Check out a screengrab of Jax's Instagram comment below:

Maxxine Dupri wants another shot at Rhea Ripley

Maxxine Dupri was recently in action against Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately, things didn't work out the way the 26-year-old would've hoped for, as The Eradicator emerged victorious in a dominant fashion.

On the Lightweights podcast, Dupri was asked which champion she would choose if she won the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match. In response, the Alpha Academy member asked for another shot at Ripley, claiming she was "scared" the first time they crossed paths.

"Rhea Ripley. I mean, I need another shot at that. I was genuinely scared at that time. Just because it's hard when you have so much respect for someone. I just think the world of her. And on top of that, not only is she so talented, but she's dangerous in the ring. She has this huge confidence (...) But then to like come in and share that space with her, that's a lot of pressure," said Dupri.

Ripley and Dupri locked horns in a non-title match on a recent edition of the red show. Following The Eradicator's dominant win, she was confronted by Ivy Nile, who, despite a valiant effort, was unable to dethrone the reigning Women's World Champion.

Are you a fan of Maxxine Dupri's new look? Sound off in the comments section below.

