"Loyalty over royalty right now" - Jey Uso reveals plans to face Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Ever since he returned to WWE during the SummerSlam 2020 event, Roman Reigns has seemed indomitable. However, his own cousin, Jey Uso, has not hesitated to step into the ring with him. Speaking about The Tribal Chief, Jey Uso mentioned his plans for WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns was always an extremely dominant force in WWE. However, since pairing with Paul Heyman, The Tribal Chief has added a new side to his character. Roman Reigns never hesitates to take the underhanded way in matches, which has resulted in him being undefeatable. Even if a Superstar could beat Reigns in a one-on-one battle, the WWE Universal Champion takes whatever means are at his disposal to finish his opponents.

Jey Uso knows this side of Reigns well, as he has lost to his cousin several times before eventually joining him. During his interview with Rick Ucchino of SK Wrestling, Jey mentioned that he wanted to face Reigns again in the future.

"You're gonna get me in trouble. Man, I'd step to Roman Reigns one more time, man. I feel it though. Uce is gonna lay down everybody. Anybody who steps up, he is gonna knock them off, knock them off, knock them off. If we get technical uce, he ain't never knock me off. He know the dog I got in me too. We cut from the same cloth, bruh. So, it's there somewhere right now. It's family over everything right now. Loyalty over royalty right now, I got his back man."

Jey Uso's history facing Roman Reigns

As Jey Uso mentioned in the above interview, Roman Reigns has "technically" never beaten him. Jey faced his cousin in two major pay-per-views. The first time he faced Roman Reigns was at the Clash of Champions event.

During the match, Jey Uso was dominated by Reigns after The Tribal Chief hit him with a low blow. Jey still refused to bow to Roman, which led to his brother, Jimmy Uso, coming out to throw in the towel on his behalf.

The two met again at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in an "I Quit" match. On that occasion, Jey Uso was forced to quit after Reigns attacked Jimmy Uso when Jey refused to give up. As a result, he joined Reigns and has been a part of his faction since then.