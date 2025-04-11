Ludwig Kaiser asks the WWE Universe a question amid recent drama

Ludwig Kaiser took to social media to pose a question to the WWE Universe. He was dragged into the Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton drama after being namedropped on SmackDown last week.

When The Buff Barbie went off script and referenced The Queen's divorces, the latter went off script as well and claimed that the RAW star was in her DMs. She mentioned his name, even though he and the WWE Women's Champion aren't acknowledged as a couple on TV.

Ludwig Kaiser has made a few posts recently about the situation. He recently shared a photo of himself on Instagram and asked how anyone could hate his face.

"How could anyone hate this face? #LK #LudwigKaiser #EuropeanElegance #APlusEVERYTHING," he wrote.

Ludwig Kaiser called out Adam Pearce for not giving him a WrestleMania match

The Grandest Stage of Them All is almost a week away, and a lot of WWE stars aren't confirmed for the show. This includes Ludwig Kaiser.

During an interview with Cathy Kelley on RAW, he complained about being left out of the WrestleMania card.

"First off, let me address the elephant in the room, let me say what's on everybody's mind since last week. As I said last week, [I am still] the fastest-rising superstar in the WWE whether you like it or not. Yet, Adam Pearce seems to favor other people over [me] because I'm still without a WrestleMania match. And as I said last week, if that problem isn't gonna be solved very soon, there's gonna be serious consequences... Last week was a threat. Tonight was a promise," said Kaiser.

It's highly unlikely that Kaiser will get a singles match at WrestleMania. Since he was involved in a feud with Bron Breakker and Penta, he could've been added to the Fatal Four Way match for the Intercontinental Title.

However, that was not the case and it remains to be seen what the future holds for the former Imperium member.

