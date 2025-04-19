Ludwig Kaiser breaks character to speak on his girlfriend Tiffany Stratton

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Apr 19, 2025 05:27 GMT
Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser!(Image Credits: Tiffany and Ludwig
Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser (Image Credits: Tiffany and Ludwig on X/Twitter)

Tiffany Stratton is set to defend her WWE Women’s Championship against the 2025 Elimination Chamber winner, Charlotte Flair, at WrestleMania 41. The WWE Universe is in for a blockbuster match this weekend.

However, things turned ugly between the two during their infamous SmackDown promo on April 4, 2025, where they reportedly went off-script and took unscripted shots at their dating lives on live television. Stratton mocked Flair about her failed marriages. Meanwhile, The Queen asked Tiffy what her real-life boyfriend and RAW Superstar Ludwig Kaiser was doing in her DMs.

However, tonight on the 2025 Hall of Fame red carpet proceedings, while being interviewed by Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg, Kaiser broke character and heaped praises on his girlfriend and reigning WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, and expressed how proud he was seeing her climbing the ladder in the Stamford-based promotion.

“I don't think my English is good enough to make you understand how incredibly proud I am. It's so great, being so close to each other obviously, you're there for all the ups and all the downs and all of that, and I'm so incredibly proud of her. Not just for the last weeks and months, but for the last years," said Kaiser. (H/T - WrestleTalk_Tv on X)
This weekend, can Tiffany Stratton achieve another great accomplishment, beating one of the most decorated superstars, Charlotte Flair, and retain her title? All questions will be answered when they collide at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

