Ludwig Kaiser breaks character to speak on his girlfriend Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton is set to defend her WWE Women’s Championship against the 2025 Elimination Chamber winner, Charlotte Flair, at WrestleMania 41. The WWE Universe is in for a blockbuster match this weekend.
However, things turned ugly between the two during their infamous SmackDown promo on April 4, 2025, where they reportedly went off-script and took unscripted shots at their dating lives on live television. Stratton mocked Flair about her failed marriages. Meanwhile, The Queen asked Tiffy what her real-life boyfriend and RAW Superstar Ludwig Kaiser was doing in her DMs.
However, tonight on the 2025 Hall of Fame red carpet proceedings, while being interviewed by Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg, Kaiser broke character and heaped praises on his girlfriend and reigning WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, and expressed how proud he was seeing her climbing the ladder in the Stamford-based promotion.
“I don't think my English is good enough to make you understand how incredibly proud I am. It's so great, being so close to each other obviously, you're there for all the ups and all the downs and all of that, and I'm so incredibly proud of her. Not just for the last weeks and months, but for the last years," said Kaiser. (H/T - WrestleTalk_Tv on X)
This weekend, can Tiffany Stratton achieve another great accomplishment, beating one of the most decorated superstars, Charlotte Flair, and retain her title? All questions will be answered when they collide at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.