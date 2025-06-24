Ludwig Kaiser breaks silence after returning to WWE TV for the first time in days

Ludwig Kaiser finally returned to WWE TV on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. He hasn't been in action since the May 5 episode of Main Event, where he defeated Tyler Bate.
Chad Gable was involved in a heated backstage confrontation with Penta after the latter's loss to Bron Breakker on RAW. This led to a brawl between the two, with Penta snapping Gable's arm. Kaiser was seen in the background as The Creed Brothers were checking on Gable.
On Instagram, Kaiser shared his first message after returning to TV on this week's RAW.
"Whos gonna pick the 1/1?! Let me know! #LK #EuropeanElegance," wrote Kaiser.
Check out Kaiser's post on Instagram:
Vince Russo suggested that Ludwig Kaiser could cut a promo on his TV time being cut short
Ludwig Kaiser's TV time was cut short due to Bron Breakker attacking Jey Uso several weeks ago while Kaiser was in a backstage interview.
Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo suggested that Kaiser could deliver a promo on his TV time being cut short. He said:
"This is right out of their playbook. We've seen this before. We've seen them interview somebody in the back, and then something happens. They'll do it for three weeks in a row. Now, Ludwig's angle is, 'I'm mad as hell and I'm not gonna take it anymore.' That's where they're going with this. I guarantee you, we're gonna see two more weeks of this. We're gonna try to get a word with him, something is gonna happen. Then he's gonna cut that promo, 'They're taking my time. Nobody respects me, blah, blah, blah.' We've seen this play from them at least three times before."
WWE's plans for Ludwig Kaiser are yet to be revealed. However, there are chances of him possibly being involved in Chad Gable's feud with Penta, considering Kaiser's history with Penta in WWE.
