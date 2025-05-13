WWE's backstage segment could spark creative shift for Ludwig Kaiser, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about Ludwig Kaiser's segment on RAW. The star appeared in a backstage segment during the show.
Kaiser was in an interview with WWE correspondent Jackie Redmond on RAW. However, the segment was cut short as Bron Breakker attacked the World Heavyweight Champion, Jey Uso. The cameras moved in on the action, and Kaiser was left behind as an afterthought.
This week on Legion of RAW, Russo noted that this was WWE's tried and tested formula. He felt the creative team would carry out similar segments for a few weeks to make this an ongoing storyline. The veteran writer noted that finally, Ludwig Kaiser would cut a promo about how his time was being cut and he was not being shown any respect.
"This is right out of their playbook. We've seen this before. We've seen them interview somebody in the back, and then something happens. They'll do it for three weeks in a row. Now, Ludwig's angle is, 'I'm mad as hell and I'm not gonna take it anymore.' That's where they're going with this. I guarantee you, we're gonna see two more weeks of this. We're gonna try to get a word with him, something is gonna happen. Then he's gonna cut that promo, 'They're taking my time. Nobody respects me, blah, blah, blah.' We've seen this play from them at least three times before." [From 24:48 onwards]
Ludwig Kaiser had a brilliant 2024, picking up some major wins. However, the star has barely had any compelling storylines this year. It will be interesting to see what WWE does with him in the coming months.
