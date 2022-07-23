Ludwig Kaiser defeats former Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown

Ludwig Kaiser collided with former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown in a rematch from last week.

On last week's episode of the blue brand, Gunther was set to defend his Intercontinental Championship in an open challenge, but the bout never took place. The Ring General stated in a promo that stars have to earn the opportunity to challenge him for his title.

He was then confronted by Shinsuke Nakamura, who wanted to prove that he was worthy of a title shot by defeating Gunther's associate Ludwig Kaiser. The King of Strong Style emerged victorious after delivering a Kinshasa.

The Ring General was livid that Kaiser lost the match and punished him by hitting multiple chops on the chest. On SmackDown this week, Nakamura wanted to prove once again that he deserves a title shot and went up against Kaiser.

Gunther was at ringside and helped his partner win the bout by attacking Nakamura while the referee was distracted. Kaiser capitalized by hitting his finisher for the win.

However, Kaiser couldn't escape the chops as Gunther punished him again, probably because he needed help to win the match. It remains to be seen whether Nakamura will get a shot at the Intercontinental Title.

