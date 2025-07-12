Ludwig Kaiser loses to 47-year-old WWE legend after SmackDown goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 12, 2025 04:49 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
Kaiser (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Ludwig Kaiser was advertised for SmackDown this week, but not for a televised segment. Instead, he was in action post-show, where he lost to a 47-year-old WWE legend after SmackDown went off the air. This was against Sheamus.

Ad

Ludwig Kaiser seems to be a busy man on RAW as he has apparently found his way back to television. Following the sudden disappearance of El Grande Americano, the "luchador" made his return looking a bit like Ludwig Kaiser.

The German superstar appeared as himself after the main event of SmackDown and faced the fan favorite WWE legend, Sheamus. As you might have expected, he lost the match. The clip from the match is in the video below between 1:26 and 2:31.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Dark matches are usually meant to be a way to send fans home happy. However, this week on SmackDown, LA Knight and Jimmy Uso momentarily stood tall before Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed swooped in to stand tall at the end of the show.

As for Kaiser, you can expect to see him missing on RAW while likely only appearing as the new El Grande Americano. It's a big twist in the story after Kaiser went missing for quite a bit on WWE television.

Ad

On this night, though, he was no match for The Celtic Warrior.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications