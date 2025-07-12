Ludwig Kaiser loses to 47-year-old WWE legend after SmackDown goes off the air

Ludwig Kaiser was advertised for SmackDown this week, but not for a televised segment. Instead, he was in action post-show, where he lost to a 47-year-old WWE legend after SmackDown went off the air. This was against Sheamus.

Ludwig Kaiser seems to be a busy man on RAW as he has apparently found his way back to television. Following the sudden disappearance of El Grande Americano, the "luchador" made his return looking a bit like Ludwig Kaiser.

The German superstar appeared as himself after the main event of SmackDown and faced the fan favorite WWE legend, Sheamus. As you might have expected, he lost the match. The clip from the match is in the video below between 1:26 and 2:31.

Dark matches are usually meant to be a way to send fans home happy. However, this week on SmackDown, LA Knight and Jimmy Uso momentarily stood tall before Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed swooped in to stand tall at the end of the show.

As for Kaiser, you can expect to see him missing on RAW while likely only appearing as the new El Grande Americano. It's a big twist in the story after Kaiser went missing for quite a bit on WWE television.

On this night, though, he was no match for The Celtic Warrior.

