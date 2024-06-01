Ludwig Kaiser loses to legendary 4-time World Champion after SmackDown goes off the air

Ludwig Kaiser has been one of the more exciting superstars on the WWE roster. After SmackDown went off the air, he would lose to a living legend who also happens to be a four-time World Champion.

Ludwig Kaiser is getting an increasing spotlight on him - especially after taking Giovanni Vinci out of Imperium. Vinci has been sent packing to SmackDown, while Kaiser has cemented himself as Gunther's undisputed number one man as the Ring General, now King General, looks to become World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam 2024.

However, Ludwig Kaiser didn't have a great end to the week. Ahead of his match on RAW against legendary four-time World Champion Sheamus, he lost to him after SmackDown went off the air:

Trending

Expand Tweet

This was, of course, likely to send the crowd home happy after they saw their favorite Cody Rhodes getting decimated by AJ Styles in a Mark Henry-esque retirement twist.

This past week on RAW, Kaiser got into a brawl with Sheamus, with both men needing to be separated so things didn't escalate. Their official televised singles match will happen on Monday Night RAW, and this served as a teaser for it.

Expand Tweet

Many fans have hyped up Kaiser's prospects as he cuts incredibly good promos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback