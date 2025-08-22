  • home icon
  • WWE
  Ludwig Kaiser Names Favorite Female WWE Star - It's NOT Tiffany Stratton

Ludwig Kaiser Names Favorite Female WWE Star - It's NOT Tiffany Stratton

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 22, 2025
Ludwig Kaiser
Ludwig Kaiser is popular among the fans (source: WWE.com)

Ludwig Kaiser has just named his favorite female WWE star. Surprisingly, he didn't choose Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

He named IYO SKY, who has been one of the best female wrestlers on the WWE roster for the past couple of years. She has been consistent in her performances in the ring and has delivered some standout matches. Therefore, the Genius of the Sky is a fan favorite in the women's division, and even Ludwig Kaiser seems to think she is an incredible wrestler.

A fan recently asked Kaiser on his Instagram Story who his favorite female wrestler is. Surprisingly, he chose IYO SKY over his real-life girlfriend, Tiffany Stratton.

Ludwig Kaiser sends a heartfelt message to Gunther

Kaiser and Gunther share a long history. They knew each other for a long time before they even set foot in WWE. Upon arriving in the Stamford-based promotion, they were part of Imperium for several years before the faction disbanded a few months ago. Despite this, there is still no love lost between these two best friends.

Gunther recently celebrated his 38th birthday, and Kaiser took to Instagram to pen a beautiful message to The Ring General.

"Happy Birthday to my main man; almost 20 years and no end in sight. All the best to you; you deserve it all. I hope everyone in life finds that one friend you can celebrate through sunny days [with] and suffer through the biggest of storms in life [with] because that’s what it's all about in the end. So many great memories already; can't wait for what's still to come," Kaiser wrote.
Check out his post here.

Gunther is currently on the sidelines after suffering facial injuries during his World Heavyweight Title match against CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025. It remains to be seen when The Ring General will return to the ring.

Edited by Neda Ali
