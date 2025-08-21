Ludwig Kaiser sends heartfelt message to Gunther amid WWE absence

Ludwig Kaiser has been absent from WWE television since before WrestleMania 41 back in March. Despite his current circumstances, Kaiser has been active on social media, and he recently delivered a wonderful message to his best friend, Gunther.Kaiser briefly returned on Main Event in May, beating Tyler Bate in singles action. However, he has vanished again on WWE TV amid rumors that he's the one portraying El Grande Americano.On the other hand, Gunther is also on the sidelines after sustaining facial injuries during his match against CM Punk at SummerSlam. He recently celebrated his 38th birthday, with Ludwig Kaiser penning a tribute to his longtime buddy on Instagram.&quot;Happy Birthday to my main man; almost 20 years and no end in sight. All the best to you; you deserve it all. I hope everyone in life finds that one friend you can celebrate through sunny days [with] and suffer through the biggest of storms in life [with] because that’s what it's all about in the end. So many great memories already; can't wait for what's still to come,&quot; Kaiser wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGunther and Ludwig Kaiser have been friends for more than two decades, from their humble beginnings in Germany to WWE. They remain pretty tight amid their busy schedules and change in current storylines, especially with Imperium disbanding quietly last year.Things are good between Gunther and Ludwig KaiserImperium was a formidable stable even on the main roster, but Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser haven't been seen together on WWE television since late last year. Speaking on The Ringer's The Masked Man Show back in June, The Ring General was asked if things are still good between him and Kaiser.&quot;Oh, very good. We just been to [sic] Italy last week. We were invited at a friend's wedding. It's very nice. It's all good,&quot; Gunther said. [H/T: Fightful]It will be interesting to see what's next for Gunther and Kaiser once they return on television. The former World Heavyweight Champion likely wants to get back his title, while Kaiser needs to rebuild his confidence after losing a lot of screen time.