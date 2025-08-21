  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Ludwig Kaiser
  • Ludwig Kaiser sends heartfelt message to Gunther amid WWE absence

Ludwig Kaiser sends heartfelt message to Gunther amid WWE absence

By JP David
Published Aug 21, 2025 12:18 GMT
Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther. (Photo: WWE.com)
Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther. (Photo: WWE.com)

Ludwig Kaiser has been absent from WWE television since before WrestleMania 41 back in March. Despite his current circumstances, Kaiser has been active on social media, and he recently delivered a wonderful message to his best friend, Gunther.

Ad

Kaiser briefly returned on Main Event in May, beating Tyler Bate in singles action. However, he has vanished again on WWE TV amid rumors that he's the one portraying El Grande Americano.

On the other hand, Gunther is also on the sidelines after sustaining facial injuries during his match against CM Punk at SummerSlam. He recently celebrated his 38th birthday, with Ludwig Kaiser penning a tribute to his longtime buddy on Instagram.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Happy Birthday to my main man; almost 20 years and no end in sight. All the best to you; you deserve it all. I hope everyone in life finds that one friend you can celebrate through sunny days [with] and suffer through the biggest of storms in life [with] because that’s what it's all about in the end. So many great memories already; can't wait for what's still to come," Kaiser wrote.
Ad

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Ad

Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser have been friends for more than two decades, from their humble beginnings in Germany to WWE. They remain pretty tight amid their busy schedules and change in current storylines, especially with Imperium disbanding quietly last year.

Things are good between Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser

Imperium was a formidable stable even on the main roster, but Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser haven't been seen together on WWE television since late last year. Speaking on The Ringer's The Masked Man Show back in June, The Ring General was asked if things are still good between him and Kaiser.

Ad
"Oh, very good. We just been to [sic] Italy last week. We were invited at a friend's wedding. It's very nice. It's all good," Gunther said. [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see what's next for Gunther and Kaiser once they return on television. The former World Heavyweight Champion likely wants to get back his title, while Kaiser needs to rebuild his confidence after losing a lot of screen time.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by JP David
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications