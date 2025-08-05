Is WWE Star Gunther Injured In Real Life? The Truth Revealed

Gunther suffered a major loss against CM Punk at SummerSlam this past weekend. During the closing moments of the match, The Ring General was seen bleeding after a brutal crash on the announce table. He was notably absent from this week's episode of RAW. Fans have been wondering whether the Austrian is dealing with an injury or if it is all part of a storyline.

Well, Gunther is legitimately injured in real life. The former World Heavyweight Champion has been dealing with a nose injury. However, it did not happen at SummerSlam. Reports indicate he was dealing with this injury before the event, and the bloody nose spot during his match with CM Punk was a planned angle to write him off television.

According to Fightful, The Ring General is set to undergo surgery to repair his nose before making his return to the Stamford-based promotion. Michael Cole also announced this on RAW last night. The veteran commentator revealed that the 37-year-old will be taking a break from WWE for an indefinite period.

However, Cole stated that the injury happened at SummerSlam, as the company has been trying to incorporate the real-life angle in the storyline. While the blood was part of the storyline, the underlying nose injury was real. Hence, the Imperium leader is expected to take several weeks off for surgery and recovery.

When can Gunther return to WWE following his injury?

Gunther is one of the top stars on Monday Night RAW. As a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, he has become a cornerstone of the main roster. Therefore, WWE cannot afford to keep him out of action for a long period. Fans have been wondering when The Ring General will make his comeback.

The former World Heavyweight Champion is expected to miss the next few months of action. There is a good possibility that he might make his return around Survivor Series this year, which will be held in November. Gunther is currently advertised for the annual event in San Diego, California.

He might make his return during the build-up to Survivor Series: WarGames later this year. Upon his return, The Ring General can kick off the next chapter of his career on the main roster. Besides, Monday Night RAW is currently stacked with several talents ranging from youngsters to veterans.

WWE can inject Gunther into some fresh feuds with superstars such as Penta, Seth Rollins, Dominik Mysterio, or others. It will be interesting to see how things shape up and what the future holds for him.

