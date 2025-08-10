Popular WWE Superstar declines being El Grande Americano; reveals who it could be

A popular WWE Superstar recently addressed the rumors suggesting they are El Grande Americano. The 33-year-old also revealed who they think was the man behind the mask.

American Made's Ivy Nile made an appearance on the latest edition of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet. The newly appointed faction leader spoke about several things, including her new look, her journey into professional wrestling and WWE in particular, potential dream matches, and much more.

At one point in the conversation, Chris Van Vliet noted that he saw people on the internet claim that Ivy Nile was El Grande Americano. He asked the RAW star if it was true. However, she declined the rumors, playfully stating that the person under the mask wasn't jacked like her.

"[On being asked if she was El Grande Americano] That person wasn't jacked [laughs]," she said. [From 41:35 onwards]

Chris Van Vliet also pointed out that Nile once stated that it could be Ludwig Kaiser. The Pit Bull admitted to having said that and added that it could possibly be the case. She insinuated that no one had ever seen the German star in the same room as the mystery luchador.

"Oh, I did. I did say that. Yeah… Possibly. Have you seen them in the same room?" she asked. [From 42:02 onwards]

You can check out Ivy Nile's comments in the video below:

Former WWE champion accidentally ruined the true identity of El Grande Americano

The WWE Universe, several stars, and even RAW General Manager Adam Pearce speculated that former tag team champion Chad Gable was El Grande Americano.

The former Alpha Academy leader seemingly confirmed the same in a recent interview at a baseball game. Gable, who has never wrestled a one-on-one match at WrestleMania, noted that he was in his first singles bout at this year's edition of The Show of Shows. The 39-year-old was likely referring to El Grande Americano vs. Rey Fenix at WrestleMania 41.

"So back in April, I had my first singles match at WrestleMania. So in WWE terms, that's like the end-all-be-all show, right? And so that was kind of a crowning moment so far in my WWE career. But yeah, to be able to represent not only the country but specifically the state of Minnesota at the Olympic Games was, you know, the pinnacle of what I could have ever imagined. So, it was real special," he said.

In Chad Gable's absence from WWE, three visibly different performers have shown up as El Grande Americano. It will be fascinating to see how the storyline unfolds following Master Gable's return from injury.

Please credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

