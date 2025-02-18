Ludwig Kaiser opens up about Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship win

Ludwig Kaiser is proud of the WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, as she successfully cashed in her contract. However, there was one thing Kaiser didn't like about what transpired with his real-life girlfriend.

Earlier this year, Tiffany Stratton shocked the world when she turned on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae and won the WWE Women's Championship on Friday Night SmackDown. While the arena gave a deafening reaction, Ludwig Kaiser wasn't happy with how the fans at home received the ovation.

In an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Kaiser spoke highly of The Buff Barbie and both her championship wins, which he got to be a part of backstage. However, he thinks the reaction that was showcased to the viewers at home didn't do justice for Tiffany Stratton, as the live reactions were far better:

"It was awesome. I actually flew in because it was a huge, huge moment. Obviously, I was there for her NXT Championship win back then, so I really wanted to be there as well. We have such an amazing product, especially now. But the only thing that really doesn't do justice is the reaction and the way things sound when you're actually there live," Kaiser said.

He added:

"It was amazing. I'm so happy for her because I've been there for the lows, I've been there for the highs. I've seen it all very up close, and she created something there. She's doing amazing," Kaiser said. [H/T - CVV]

Ludwig Kaiser on whether he would team up with the WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton

Ludwig Kaiser has remained a heel for the entirety of his career, whether he was in a tag team or started his journey as a singles superstar in the Stamford-based promotion. Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton recently turned face as she aligned with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Regardless, it's very common for real-life WWE couples to team up on the weekly product, and it's inevitable with Stratton and Kaiser. In the same interview, Ludwig Kaiser gave his honest opinion of teaming up with Tiffany Stratton in the company:

"I'm a little old school when it comes to that. But definitely when it comes to work I think we could do some great stuff. We could bring the Mixed Match Challenge back," Kaiser said. [H/T - CVV]

Ludwig Kaiser recently lost a match to Penta and Stratton has been busy in the blue brand's women's division.

