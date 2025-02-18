Ludwig Kaiser on whether he would like to pair up with Tiffany Stratton on WWE TV

Ludwig Kaiser and Tiffany Stratton are a popular WWE couple, but the two haven't paired up or crossed paths on the weekly product. Recently, Kaiser opened up on whether he's interested in doing that with his other half.

Ad

Often WWE couples cross paths on the weekly product to spice up storylines or intensify personal feuds. However, Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser are a fairly new couple, and the management hasn't brought them together on the weekly product.

In an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the 34-year-old star addressed the possibility of pairing up with Tiffany Stratton on the main roster. Moreover, he stated he wants it to happen organically and doesn't mind keeping his private life away from the audience if it doesn't happen on-screen. Lastly, he's open to pairing up with The Buff Barbie for the Mixed Match Challenge.

Ad

Trending

"I don't know. Obviously that's something that would have to happen organically. I wouldn't want to just to do that. Obviously we work in the same company, and that possibility is given. But I also like to keep my private life private, you know what I mean? I'm a little old school when it comes to that. But definitely when it comes to work I think we could do some great stuff. We could bring the Mixed Match Challenge back," Kaiser said. [H/T - CVV]

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Ad

WWE's Ludwig Kaiser on how he began dating Tiffany Stratton

It's very common for superstars in the same locker room or company to end up dating or even tying the knot. Many superstars have done it in the past, and Ludwig Kaiser and Tiffany Stratton are one of the most popular new-gen couples in WWE.

In the same interview, Kaiser stated he knew the WWE Women's Champion for a while as they think the same and often worked out together at the performance center. One thing led to another, and the two eventually decided to enter into a relationship.

Ad

"And I think nobody wanted to make the first step, really. But then yeah, coincidences, I was out with a couple of friends, and she was there as well. It was her birthday weekend, she sat down, and then I don't know how it went, but somehow we got to that, hey, why don't we go on a date?" Kaiser said. [H/T - CVV]

Ad

The Buff Barbie has her sights set on WrestleMania 41 as she's set to defend her title against Charlotte Flair.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback