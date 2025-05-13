Ludwig Kaiser possibly has backstage heat, suggests WWE veteran after RAW segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Ludwig Kaiser. The star was in Louisville, KY, this week for Monday Night RAW.
During the show, Kaiser appeared in a brief segment backstage. He was doing an interview with WWE correspondent Jackie Redmond. Just a few seconds into the interview, a backstage brawl broke out as Bron Breakker attacked Jey Uso. The cameras panned to Breakker and Uso, and Kaiser was not heard from again.
This week on Legion of RAW, Russo felt this was a rib on the Imperium member. He felt Ludwig Kaiser may have some heat backstage over his girlfriend Tiffany Stratton's rivalry with Charlotte Flair. The veteran writer noted that Kaiser may have said something that did not sit well with management, and they were punishing him with such a segment.
"Maybe it goes to there's Charlotte heat with Tiffy. Maybe he said something. Who knows? More than anything, Chris, you know what this looked to me? It looked like a rib to me. That's what it looked like to me. One giant rib." [From 25:33 onwards]
During the same conversation, Russo added that the creative team could have done this segment via a satellite interview.
"Bro, think about this. She could have been interviewing him via satellite, and the same, exact thing could have happened. Same exact thing. So, we could have saved them time, airfare, travel, all that stuff. They could have done the same, exact thing without him there." [From 26:15 onwards]
The ex-writer felt there was no point in having Ludwig Kaiser travel to Louisville, KY, for this segment. He felt WWE could have saved on airfare and travel time if they shot the segment via satellite.
