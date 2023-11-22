Ludwig Kaiser reacts to Tiffany Stratton's stunning new gym photos

Ludwig Kaiser recently reacted to his real-life partner and WWE star, Tiffany Stratton's photos.

Kaiser is currently competing on Monday Night RAW, where he is a part of Imperium. Stratton, meanwhile, is currently in the developmental brand and is a former NXT Women's Champion.

Taking to Instagram, Stratton recently uploaded a new set of gym photos, to which Kaiser reacted with the 'fire' emoji.

Check out Stratton's newest gym photos and Kaiser's reaction:

Expand Tweet

Stratton lost the NXT Women's Championship to Becky Lynch previously on an episode of NXT in September. She recently qualified for the Iron Survivor Challenge with a victory over Fallon Henley.

Ludwig Kaiser addressed the possibility of him working with Tiffany Stratton on television

Ludwig Kaiser and Tiffany Stratton are currently focused on their separate storylines in WWE.

Kaiser, who previously was involved in a storyline with Maxxine Dupri, believes that Stratton is doing amazing all by herself.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Kaiser claimed that Stratton doesn't need any support or push from his side, as she is capable of doing things on her own.

"I think that Tiffany doesn't really need to jump on that opportunity or that storyline that I'm doing right now because she is so amazing by herself," Kaiser said. "She is going to go her own way, so she [does] not by any means need any kind of support or push from my side. She is a one-of-a-kind athlete and a one-of-a-kind person, and she's been doing so amazing."

Expand Tweet

Kaiser is a member of Imperium, a faction led by Gunther, consisting of Giovanni Vinci. The Ring General will defend his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz at the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Would you like to see Ludwig Kaiser and Tiffany Stratton join forces on TV at some point? Sound off in the comment section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.