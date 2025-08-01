Ludwig Kaiser resurfaces to share prediction ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Ludwig Kaiser resurfaced today to share a prediction ahead of WWE SummerSlam. The veteran is not currently scheduled for a match at the premium live event this weekend at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Ad

A wrestling fan took to Instagram today to ask Kaiser to give his prediction for the World Heavyweight Championship match between CM Punk and Gunther at SummerSlam 2025.

Kaiser responded to the fan's question on his Instagram story and picked The Ring General to defeat CM Punk and retain the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam this weekend. You can check out the veteran's message in the image below.

"My money is obviously on @gunther_wwe," he wrote.

Ad

Trending

The veteran made a bold SummerSlam prediction. [Image credit: Ludwig Kaiser on Instagram]

Kaiser used to be featured regularly alongside Gunther in the Imperium faction, but that has not been the case in recent months on WWE television. Many fans believe that he is now portraying the El Grande Americano character following Chad Gable's injury.

Ad

CM Punk won a Gauntlet Match earlier this month to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. The Second City Saint confronted Gunther this past Monday night on WWE RAW and claimed that he needed to become champion this weekend.

Vince Russo claims CM Punk does not need to win the title at WWE SummerSlam

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently claimed that CM Punk did not need to win the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam this weekend.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that Punk did not need to become champion at the PLE. He suggested that it was time for younger stars to be given the spotlight in the promotion.

"I don't think a belt on CM Punk does anything. Again, man, they're marks for Punk. They're gonna sing along with Punk whether he has a belt or not. They've got to start elevating other people in this company. Everybody is in the 42-43-year-old-plus club, and we got to start handing this thing over, man." [From 16:07 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Only time will tell which star walks out of SummerSlam this weekend as the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE