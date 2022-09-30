14-Year veteran addresses rumors of Vince McMahon wanting to "bury" GUNTHER on WWE TV

Ludwig Kaiser has commented on rumors that Vince McMahon wanted to bury GUNTHER on the main roster while he was still in power.

It was reported that the current Intercontinental Champion was set for a burial on TV following his appearance on the July 4th episode of Monday Night RAW. The report mentions that people within the company were unimpressed by The Ring General's performances leading up to his match against R-Truth on the show, and that they wanted to end his push.

Speaking to WAZ, Ludwig Kaiser denied the rumors, stating that he and GUNTHER have enjoyed their time on SmackDown since arriving on the show.

"I don’t know anything about the rumors. It’s also usually the case that we don’t let it get to us like that. From our side, we have been totally satisfied since we started on Smackdown. We’ve had a great reception there, the feedback has been positive right from the start. We can’t complain about our TV time either. When you look at what we’ve done in a few months, even with Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship title, it speaks for itself. Of course, there are always rumors here and there, but a lot of it is just not true," said Kaiser.

Ludwig Kaiser on Vince McMahon retiring from WWE

Several months ago, the former Chairman of the Board announced his retirement on Twitter at the age of 77. Many pro wrestling personalities gave their thoughts on Vince's retirement.

Ludwig Kaiser commented on Vince McMahon's departure, describing the latter as a visionary.

"His [Vince McMahon] resignation was unimaginable. There had not been rumors about it before. It’s a blatant thing. He’s an absolute revolutionary, a visionary. Especially when it comes to streaming things like the WWE Network. Great for us that we still had the chance to work with him, that was also a close, good collaboration in recent weeks," said Kaiser.

IMPERIUM, comprised of GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, are currently set to face The Brawling Brutes in a Donnybrook match at WWE Extreme Rules.

