Ludwig Kaiser shares a three-word message on behalf of Tiffany Stratton; the new WWE Women's Champion reacts

Ludwig Kaiser shared a three-word message on behalf of Tiffany Stratton. On social media, the Imperium member shared a photo with the newly crowned WWE Women's Champion.

Stratton won the Women's Championship by cashing in on the 3rd January 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown. She cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax after she retained the title against Naomi.

On Instagram, Kaiser shared a photo with his real-life partner from the red carpet of the RAW Netflix premiere. He sent a three-word message, courtesy of the image caption.

"No caption needed," wrote Kaiser.

Check out Kaiser's Instagram post:

Stratton also reacted to her photo with Kaiser and his Instagram post.

Check out a screenshot of Stratton's Instagram comment:

Kaiser was in action against Sheamus on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Celtic Warrior emerged victorious after a hard-fought encounter between the two superstars.

Vince Russo wants to see Tiffany Stratton face Nia Jax in a rematch at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event

Vince Russo thinks WWE shouldn't drag Tiffany Stratton's feud with Nia Jax till WrestleMania 41. Instead, the rematch should occur at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Speaking on Writing With Russo, Russo discussed the Stratton-Jax storyline. He said:

"The way they [WWE] book, if they go all the way to WrestleMania with Tiffany and Nia Jax, bro, it's gonna feel like it's dragging out," Russo said. "It's a long time away, and the way they book, I would much, much rather have them do that at the Royal Rumble."

Stratton's will defend the Women's Championship on the upcoming edition of SmackDown against former champion Bayley. The Role Model recently won a Fatal Four-Way Match against Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Nia Jax to become the #1 contender and Stratton's first challenger.

