"Nobody is worthy" - SmackDown star speaks out after Gunther's Intercontinental Championship victory

WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser shared his thoughts on Gunther's impressive performance on SmackDown, where he won the Intercontinental Championship.

The Ring General mauled Ricochet during their match for the title. While the former champion started strong, Gunther quickly shifted the balance in his favor with a series of chops. The 34-year-old then picked up the win with a malicious powerbomb on the One and Only.

Megan Morant caught up with The Ring General and his associates on Talking Smack this week. Kaiser said that the new champion had proved that no one was worth stepping into the ring with him. He declared that winning the IC title was part of their great mission in WWE. He detailed that they were out to restore the pride and glory of the Intercontinental Championship and that the former NXT UK Champ was the right man for the job.

"He certainly made a statement, and that statement was that nobody is worthy. Stepping on that now that is so sacred to us, nobody is worthy of wearing the Intercontinental Championship more than Gunther. We've been talking about it for weeks now, we've been talking about our mission, our vision and the Intercontinental Championship stands for all that, restoring the honor of this great sport. And if not now, then when? And if not the Ring General, then who?" (From 0:09 - 0:50)

Gunther also spoke about his championship victory

The Austrian Anomaly is not a man of many words. However, he took the opportunity to send a short message to the SmackDown locker room.

Here's what he had to say:

"From this day forth, this title is the greatest prize of this precious sport. Because to us, the match is sacred." (From 0:51 - 1:05)

The last time The Ring General held a championship title was the NXT UK Championship, and his historic reign spanned over 870 days. It will be interesting to see if WWE books him in the same dominant fashion in the blue brand or not.

