Ludwig Kaiser threatens to unleash European Elegance in WWE RAW Triple Threat

WWE is just a few hours from the latest stop on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Ludwig Kaiser is set to do battle with two of his most heated rivals ever, but first, he's provided a curious warning to the WWE Universe.

The A-Plus Specimen is engaged in a three-way program with Penta and Pete Dunne, with the heels teaming up to punish the masked Superstar at times. Penta holds two wins over The Bruiserweight and one over the Imperium member. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion remains undefeated since arriving on RAW in early January and is still believed to be joined by brother Rey Fenix later this year for a reunion of The Lucha Brothers in WWE.

Zero-Fear, Kaiser, and Dunne will do battle in a highly-anticipated Triple Threat on tonight's live RAW episode. Kaiser took to X ahead of showtime with a warning to tout his European Elegance:

"Let European Elegance grace your screen tonight, live on @netflix #RawOnNetflix," Ludwig Kaiser wrote with the graphic below.

Penta made his Royal Rumble debut earlier this month, and his sole elimination was Kaiser. Dunne was not in the match.

Updated WWE RAW lineup for tonight

Tonight's RAW will air live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati. Below is the updated lineup:

Gunther will speak

Rhea Ripley has a message for IYO SKY

The LWO vs. The New Day

Penta vs. Pete Dunne vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Dakota Kai

Women's Tag Team Championship: Naomi and Bianca Belair (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan

Confirmed appearances by Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk

Tonight's RAW will serve as the red brand's go-home show for Elimination Chamber. The PLE is scheduled for Saturday at 7pm ET, live from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

